When Ananya was LOST!

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Monday.

Ananya Panday spends the day shooting for her film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

That's her co-star, Adarsh Gourav.

Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, it's story of three friends -- Siddhant Chaturvedi is part of the cast as well -- living in Mumbai.

Disha Patani gets her hair done.

Mouni Roy definitely does not plan to get wet in the rain!

Shilpa Shetty heads out with...

Sister Shamita Shetty.

After getting her hair done, Kriti Sanon steps out for a meal.

It was a special outing.

Kriti and her parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon met up with singer Stebin Ben, who is reportedly dating Kriti's sister, Nupur.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Where's Mallika Sherawat off too? The actor was spotted outside Mumbai's Bandra railway station.

But don't worry, folks, it's only part of her promotion for her new film, RK/RKAY.

Ranbir Kapoor, who wants to have 'lots of kids' with wife Alia Bhatt, is currently busy with Shamshera, which will release on July 22.

He was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport as he leaves for Delhi to promote his film.

His co-star Vaani Kapoor brightens up a rainy day.

Director Karan Malhotra, who says 'anxiousness hoti hai' before a film's release, joins his stars.