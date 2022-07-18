'Life Is Beautiful,' says Kareena

Life, at the moment, is a holiday for Kareena Kapoor.

After making romantic pictures with Saif Ali Khan on the beach, we saw the actress enjoy the English summer with her family.

But their vacation isn't over yet.

Bebo, Saif and their children, Taimur and Jeh, are now exploring the gorgeous city of Florence in Italy.

While Kareena and Jeh are enjoying the ancient bridge of Ponte Vecchio over the Arno river, Saif and Taimur prefer to take a dip in the hotel's pool.

Bebo writes on her Insta Stories: 'Life is beautiful at Ponte Veechio.'

And so it is.