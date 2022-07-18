'Anxiousness hoti hai'

'I'm very, very, confident of the film we made.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.

Ranbir Kapoor returns to the big screen after four years with Yash Raj Films' Shamshera, and while its director Karan Malhotra is convinced about his film, some are reminded of Yash Raj's dismal flop Thugs Of Hindostan.

Is Karan worried?

"The audience has all the right to compare the two films, but I would request people to wait and watch Shamshera and then decide for themselves," Karan tells Ronjita Kulkarni/Rediff.com in the concluding segment an exclusive interview.

A lot of people are comparing Shamshera to Thugs of Hindostan. Are you worried?

I have no opinion on this.

It's too early to compare Shamshera to anything. It's not out yet.

People need to see it and then decide what they think of it.

I'm just trying to nurture my film to the best of my capability and present it in the best way possible.

Comparisons don't worry me though I understand that comparisons will happen.

The audience has all the right to compare the two films, but I would request people to wait and watch Shamshera and then decide for themselves.

Shamshera got delayed because of the pandemic. How stressful was this time for you?

Yes, it was stressful, obviously, because you don't know how the future will unfold.

But I think Shamshera took its own time to become what it is today.

I was lucky that I was around to keep nurturing it and present in the most holistic way possible.

IMAGE: Karan Malhotra with wife Ekta, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Malhotra/Instagram

But the pandemic was a good time for you, as you had a baby girl during this time.

That I agree, absolutely.

I am one of those lucky, fortunate, fathers, who got enough quality time to spend with his child.

My wife's presence and my daughter's presence in my life has changed me as a person in many beautiful ways.

I couldn't have asked for anything better because the relationship that I have with my child and my wife today is the most valuable asset to me.

Believe me, these years are one of the most precious ones in my life.

Have you given Ranbir any daddy tips?

(Laughs) You can you can never prepare anybody to be a parent, believe me.

Tips are all useless.

You become a father the moment you hold your child in your arms.

The child tells you how to be a fantastic parent to them.

So you just have to go with the flow.

Audiences seem to be very picky these days. They don't seem to be in the mood for period films, like Samrat Prithviraj, and this is a tough time for movies in theatres. Are you worried?

No. I'm very, very, confident of the film we made.

I am very proud of it.

Yes, the times are volatile and anxiousness hoti hai.

But my conviction in my film is very strong.