News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mira Has Her Eyes on Shahid!

Mira Has Her Eyes on Shahid!

By Rediff Movies
July 18, 2022 16:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stunning Sona... Sun-kissed Ananya... Peaceful Pooja...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor, who recently celebrated seven years of marriage with Shahid Kapoor, shares a throwback picture and writes, 'I got my eyes on you, and I see you checking me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

What's Sonakshi Sinha thinking?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday takes a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

Nidhhi Aggerwal: 'What you see is what you get... No makeup, no filter, just me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor finds a moment of peace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar spends Sunday by the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Is Daisy Shah upset?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry shares a throwback picture from Maldives and writes, 'A reminder that the sun always shines after the storm #lifelessons'

'Also, I ate too much cake this week so this is motivation to get back on track.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Mirror mirror on the wall ... or the car ... or the phone .... Damnit all mirrors everywhere ... I’m speaking to u!' says Kajol

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Malaika-Arjun Get First Award Together!
Malaika-Arjun Get First Award Together!
Mithila's Having Fun In Frisco
Mithila's Having Fun In Frisco
Nushrratt, Disha, Rashmika look WOW!
Nushrratt, Disha, Rashmika look WOW!
IT, oil, banking shares boost Sensex by 760 points
IT, oil, banking shares boost Sensex by 760 points
SC to hear Zubair's plea against UP FIRs on Wed
SC to hear Zubair's plea against UP FIRs on Wed
CWG Hockey: India aim to end Australia's dominance
CWG Hockey: India aim to end Australia's dominance
Manmohan, Mulayam arrive in wheelchair to cast vote
Manmohan, Mulayam arrive in wheelchair to cast vote

More like this

What's That Look on Kajol's Face?

What's That Look on Kajol's Face?

Is Daisy Dancing In The Rain?

Is Daisy Dancing In The Rain?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances