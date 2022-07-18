News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Like Kriti's New Hairstyle?

Like Kriti's New Hairstyle?

By Rediff Movies
July 18, 2022 18:44 IST
The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered over the weekend.

Kriti Sanon gets her hair done and is thrilled with her new look!

 

Mom Geeta Sanon gives her company.

 

Tiger Shroff spends Sunday playing football.

 

Along with Aparshakti Khurana.

 

Free from the promotions of his latest film, HIT: The First Case, Rajkummar Rao steps out.

 

After attending the HT Style Awards, Rashmika Mandanna heads to the airport.

 

Chitrangda Singh nails the casual-chic look.

 

Disha Patani visits the T-series office.

 

Who's Arbaaz Khan dining with?

Rediff Movies
