What's Sonam Doing In Paris?

Sonam Kapoor makes a fashion statement at Christian Dior's autumn-winter show in Paris, as the Paris Haute Couture Week kicks off.

Sonam marks her presence felt on Day One, and her sister Rhea makes sure to document it.

Sonam wears a classy beige Dior trench coat with a matching A-line dress, black brogue shoes with tassels and a black page boy hat for the fashion gala.

On the acting front, Sonam will star in this week's OTT release, Blind.

Directed by Shome Makhija, Blind tells the story of a visually impaired woman (played by Sonam), who becomes a key witness to a crime.

Purab Kohli plays the menacing antagonist.

Sonam had said about her return to acting, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects -- one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

Blind will release on Jio Cinema on July 7.