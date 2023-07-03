Janhvi Lets Her Animal Out!

The first half of 2023 is over and our glamorous ladies haven't let us down in the fashion department with their bold and beautiful sartorial choices.

Namrata Thakker looks at the best style statements from the month of June.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold as she attends the Animal Ball in London wearing a blingy gold cut-out Manish Malhotra gown with a plunging neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone is an absolute stunner in her black ethnic ensemble paired with chunky emerald drop earrings and some bold eye makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam's black and white crochet co-ord set is perfect if you want to make a chic style statement in summer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani looks effortlessly beautiful in her little white dress with ruffle detailing and dewy makeup as she steps out to promote her new film Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

When it comes to fashion, trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to make even a simple white dress look badass and sassy.

The gorgeous actress shows us how to wear a white feather dress in a not-so-basic way with quirky hairdo and stylish accessories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Vidya Balan's love affair with saris continue and we aren't complaining. She's breathtaking in her red Banarasi sari with a golden border and gold jhumkis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is the definition of cuteness, as slays her causal avatar in a colourful crop top paired with denims.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Channeling her inner Cleopatra with a touch of modernity, here's Shruti Haasan rocking a brown body-fitted gown featuring a turtleneck.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar's floor-length green maxi dress should belong in everyone's wardrobe because it's fun, flirty and easy-breezy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks pretty in her designer sari with a botanical print and delicate lace while heading for an event.