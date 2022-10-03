What Very Pregnant Alia Was Doing On Sunday

It's a big year for Alia Bhatt.

Easily the Number One Actor currently working in the Hindi movie business, Alia was presented the TIME 100 Award on Sunday, October 2, which 'recognises global leaders who have gone above and beyond to move their industries -- and the world -- forward'.

Alia attended the award ceremony in Singapore, looking like a million bucks under the spotlight.

Photograph: Edwin Koo/Getty Images for TIME

Alia wore a bronze gold custom-made gown created by Designers Gauri and Nainika.

Photograph: Edwin Koo/Getty Images for TIME

The award recognises Alia as 'a modern woman, flaws and all'.

Photograph: Edwin Koo/Getty Images for TIME

Alia's year started with Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was a success with the critics as well as at the box office.

She followed it up with the pan-India hit RRR, her Netflix film Darlings, which she also produced, and her first film opposite husband Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

All the films highlighted a different part of Alia's magnificent talent.

Photograph: Ore Huiying/Getty Images for TIME

TIME magazine quotes her as saying, 'I've had some of my biggest releases this year. And I've found myself behaving very, very, differently with each release -- something that I was very surprised by. Way more calm, way more collected, way more resigning to my destiny and to fate.'

Photograph: Edwin Koo/Getty Images for TIME

Alia also makes her Hollywood debut next year in Netflix's Heart Of Stone, also featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Photograph: Edwin Koo/Getty Images for TIME

Alia's biggest release, of course, is coming up this winter! Her first child.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia hugs her trophy and writes, 'Thank you @time #time100impactawards.

'Congratulations golden girl so proud of you', says proud mum Soni Razdan.