What Sara's Paris Holiday Is Like

Samantha is everybody's darling... Sanjana shoots in Turkey... Plabita finds her favourite pasta in Assam...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan enjoys 'coffee, culture and sunsets' in Paris.

'A frothy almond milk cappuccino, walks to the Louvre with mandatory coffee, chocolate and pop up art gallery stops, gym sessions & jam binges...

'Sunsets and moon rises behind the Eiffel Tower, and under the Eiffel Tower and on!!!

'Afternoon strolls with mommy & Monet evening ones with Shakespeare & Co.. And our extremely embarrassing and hazardously heavy exit Au Revoir Paris.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha feels she's 'Everybody's darling' in Vienna, 'Or not.... I can live with both,' she adds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi is 'currently in Istanbul for a hot second shooting for something super fun. Cannot wait to share more from what we've been up to here with you all! #Gratitude #NomadLife.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur had 'finally found my favorite kinda pasta in Jorhat. The ambience is gorgeous, and I loved everything else we ordered at Alchemy Jorhat.' The actor is currently in her native Assam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

'If there was heaven on earth, this would be it! Truly the photos don't capture the real beauty which the eyes have seen! I love the blues, the infinite water and the calm silence!' declares Tina Datta from the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

'A little escape is always good for soul, on my way to unknown things,' says Raai Laxmi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur shares a candid moment from Rome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag takes a dip in Phuket.