What Sara's Paris Holiday Is Like

Samantha is everybody's darling... Sanjana shoots in Turkey... Plabita finds her favourite pasta in Assam...
Sara Ali Khan enjoys 'coffee, culture and sunsets' in Paris.
'A frothy almond milk cappuccino, walks to the Louvre with mandatory coffee, chocolate and pop up art gallery stops, gym sessions & jam binges...
'Sunsets and moon rises behind the Eiffel Tower, and under the Eiffel Tower and on!!!
'Afternoon strolls with mommy & Monet evening ones with Shakespeare & Co.. And our extremely embarrassing and hazardously heavy exit Au Revoir Paris.'
Samantha feels she's 'Everybody's darling' in Vienna, 'Or not.... I can live with both,' she adds.
Sanjana Sanghi is 'currently in Istanbul for a hot second shooting for something super fun. Cannot wait to share more from what we've been up to here with you all! #Gratitude #NomadLife.'
Plabita Borthakur had 'finally found my favorite kinda pasta in Jorhat. The ambience is gorgeous, and I loved everything else we ordered at Alchemy Jorhat.' The actor is currently in her native Assam.
'If there was heaven on earth, this would be it! Truly the photos don't capture the real beauty which the eyes have seen! I love the blues, the infinite water and the calm silence!' declares Tina Datta from the Maldives.
'A little escape is always good for soul, on my way to unknown things,' says Raai Laxmi.
Avneet Kaur shares a candid moment from Rome.
Gul Panag takes a dip in Phuket.