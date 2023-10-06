News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir-Salman's Superhit Evening

Aamir-Salman's Superhit Evening

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 06, 2023 13:34 IST
Sooraj Barjatya hosted a screening of his son Avnish's directorial debut venture Dono, which also launches the careers of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

Film folk arrived in huge numbers to give Avnish, Paloma and Rajveer their blessings.

Sooraj Barjatya greets the 'Prem' of his movies, Salman Khan.

 

Aamir Khan with son Junaid.

Aamir will produce Sunny Deol's next film, Lahore 1947, to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

 

Junaid towers over the Khan superstars.

Watch their bromance in this video:

 

 

Iulia Vantur.

 

Salman's sister Alvira arrives with husband Atul Agnihotri and daughter Alizeh.

 

Shriya Saran.

 

Sunny Deol with sons, Karan and Rajveer.

 

Bobby Deol with wife Tanya and son Aryamaan.

 

Paloma doesn't look nervous at all at her first movie premiere.

 

She's seen with her biggest cheerleaders, mum Poonam Dhillon and brother Anmol Thakeria.

 

Poonam's bestie Padmini Kolhapure.

 

Kanikka Kapur stars in the film.

 

Director Avnish S Barjatya with his cast, Rohan Khurana, Poojan Chhabra, Kanikka Kapur, Aditya Nanda, dad Sooraj Barjatya, Rajveer Deol, Paloma Dhillon and Manik Papneja.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini Sahay.

 

Jackie Shroff brings his signature potted plants as gifts.

 

Rajkumar Santoshi with wife Manila and daughter Tanisha.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
