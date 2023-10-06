Nithya Menon Wants You To Smile

'I don't predict if a film will work or not, I take up a project if it makes sense to me.'
Nithya Menen is currently making waves with her Web series Kumari Srimathi.
She opens up to Subhash K Jha and says, "What I related the most with Srimathi was that in her head, she was a very unconventional person. That was very exciting for me."
In Kumari Srimathi, you play a 30-year-old unmarried woman with familial responsibilities. How did this role fall into your lap?
I was told this really interesting line, that this is a story about a girl, who wants to open a bar in her village.
I thought it couldn't get more interesting than this.
It's not something has been explored before on screen.
I also enjoyed the cinematic feel that was given to the rustic setting of a village.
It was well-shot and colourful, and I felt it was a very interesting visual.
Is it daunting to shoulder films or a Web series?
For me, it is important that there is a certain relatability with the character.
Your sensibilities should match with that of the role you are playing.
I don't predict if a film will work or not, I take up a project if it makes sense to me.
But I do have a sense of social responsibility, so I try to do characters which will have an impact on the people watching it.
How do you see yourself in the hierarchy of stardom where women are supposed to look and act in a particular way in our films?
When I hear something, if it doesn't make sense to me, I can't do it. It's as simple as that.
When you say, you see yourself in a character, it doesn't mean that you have to relate 100 percent to every character.
For example, I'm doing a film now, which is very dark.
So it doesn't mean that in real life, I'm like that. I try my best to do the kind of films which will have a positive impact on people. That's very important to me.
I do choose things like that, even if it just makes someone laugh or smile.
How and when did you get interested in acting?
I don't come from a film family.
I come from a middle-class, education-oriented family.
Becoming an actress was in my destiny.
The first film that I did was when I was eight years old.
It was an English film, called Hanuman, and shot by French people.
After that, I made a full-fledged appearance in the Kannada film,7 O'clock . From there to here, I have never looked back. The journey has been quite interesting.
Was it easy for you to reach where you have? Do you get the kind of roles that you wish to get?
It's not like I have never been a career-driven woman. I continue to strive for the right opportunities.
I always kept a balance between my personal and professional life.
I am happy that I get to do what I love and at this point in my career, I choose the roles that resonate with me.
Your forthcoming projects?
After Kumari Srimathi, I am doing a Malayalam family comedy series, Masterpeace, which will release next month.
I am also shooting for a sweet love story in Tamil.
Apart from this, I am shooting for a Hindi film, which will wrap up by next month.