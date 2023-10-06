Nithya Menon Wants You To Smile

'I don't predict if a film will work or not, I take up a project if it makes sense to me.'

IMAGE: Nithya Menen in Kumari Srimathi.

Nithya Menen is currently making waves with her Web series Kumari Srimathi.

She opens up to Subhash K Jha and says, "What I related the most with Srimathi was that in her head, she was a very unconventional person. That was very exciting for me."

In Kumari Srimathi, you play a 30-year-old unmarried woman with familial responsibilities. How did this role fall into your lap?

I was told this really interesting line, that this is a story about a girl, who wants to open a bar in her village.

I thought it couldn't get more interesting than this.

It's not something has been explored before on screen.

I also enjoyed the cinematic feel that was given to the rustic setting of a village.

It was well-shot and colourful, and I felt it was a very interesting visual.

Is it daunting to shoulder films or a Web series?

For me, it is important that there is a certain relatability with the character.

Your sensibilities should match with that of the role you are playing.

I don't predict if a film will work or not, I take up a project if it makes sense to me.

But I do have a sense of social responsibility, so I try to do characters which will have an impact on the people watching it.

IMAGE: Gauthami, Praneeta Patnaik and Nithya Menen in Kumari Srimathi.

How do you see yourself in the hierarchy of stardom where women are supposed to look and act in a particular way in our films?

When I hear something, if it doesn't make sense to me, I can't do it. It's as simple as that.

When you say, you see yourself in a character, it doesn't mean that you have to relate 100 percent to every character.

For example, I'm doing a film now, which is very dark.

So it doesn't mean that in real life, I'm like that. I try my best to do the kind of films which will have a positive impact on people. That's very important to me.

I do choose things like that, even if it just makes someone laugh or smile.

How and when did you get interested in acting?

I don't come from a film family.

I come from a middle-class, education-oriented family.

Becoming an actress was in my destiny.

The first film that I did was when I was eight years old.

It was an English film, called Hanuman, and shot by French people.

After that, I made a full-fledged appearance in the Kannada film,7 O'clock . From there to here, I have never looked back. The journey has been quite interesting.

IMAGE: Nithya Menen in Kumari Srimathi.

Was it easy for you to reach where you have? Do you get the kind of roles that you wish to get?

It's not like I have never been a career-driven woman. I continue to strive for the right opportunities.

I always kept a balance between my personal and professional life.

I am happy that I get to do what I love and at this point in my career, I choose the roles that resonate with me.

Your forthcoming projects?

After Kumari Srimathi, I am doing a Malayalam family comedy series, Masterpeace, which will release next month.

I am also shooting for a sweet love story in Tamil.

Apart from this, I am shooting for a Hindi film, which will wrap up by next month.