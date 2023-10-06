News
A Peek At Mahira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities

A Peek At Mahira Khan's Pre-Wedding Festivities

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 06, 2023 12:04 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Pakistan movie star Mahira Khan made a gorgeous bride on her wedding day as well as at her pre-wedding festivities.

The Raees star shares some moments before her wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Mahira keeps her look simple and yet so beautiful, with minimum accessories.

'My mother had one wish... to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair -- one would think she can't do much -- but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time. Alhumdulillah for our parents.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

'Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

'P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi,' she reveals.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Mahira changes into a vibrant Anarkali suit, complemented by glass bangles and floral jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Mahira wed long-time beau Salim Karim.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Mahira's son Azlaan from her first marriage won hearts as he stood next to his mum like a rock and walked her down the aisle.

