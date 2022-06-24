News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Rajkummar Rao Wants To Talk About

What Rajkummar Rao Wants To Talk About

By AFSAR DAYATAR
June 24, 2022 15:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"We don't take mental illness seriously in our country, and we don't even talk about it. We don't realise even when we are having a panic attack," Rajkummar Rao says, at the trailer launch of his new film, Hit: The First Case.

"It is important to have that conversation."

The actor plays a cop, who is struggling with traumatic stress disorder, and he's thrilled to play a part he's never played before.

Hit also stars Sanya Malhotra, playing a forensic expert, and is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us scenes from the trailer launch.

 

 

IMAGE: Producer Dil Raju, Bhushan Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Sailesh Kolanu. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Hit: The First Case is a new experience for both its lead actors, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

The film has been inspired by the Telugu action thriller of the same name, and made by the same director Sailesh Kolanu, who makes his Bollywood debut with it.

 

Sailesh, a PhD holder, doctor and scientist, has done a lot of research for the film.

"I have a diary with 150-200 cases. Sometimes, my wife or relatives read it and they get confused about what kind of a person I am," he says with a laugh.

 

While Hit is a remake of the Telugu film, it's not a 'regular remake' and Sailesh explains why.

"We can call it a remake but we should have another term for it," he says.

Sailesh has ambitious plans for his film, and he tells us here.

 

"I am a trained martial artist, but nobody has given me a chance to do action. In Hit, I have been given a chance," Rajkummar says.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
Sneaking A Peek at Kareena's Latest Film
Sneaking A Peek at Kareena's Latest Film
When Married Couples ROMANCED On Screen
When Married Couples ROMANCED On Screen
What Anil Kapoor Finds VERY VERY TOUGH
What Anil Kapoor Finds VERY VERY TOUGH
With 1 more MLA joining, Shinde claims support of 55
With 1 more MLA joining, Shinde claims support of 55
Murmu dials Sonia, Pawar, Mamata seeking support
Murmu dials Sonia, Pawar, Mamata seeking support
Timeline: Zakia Jafri's 20-year-long legal battle
Timeline: Zakia Jafri's 20-year-long legal battle
Why govt's skill development plan still struggles?
Why govt's skill development plan still struggles?

More like this

Parineeti's enjoying her time in...

Parineeti's enjoying her time in...

Mithila Turns On The CHARM

Mithila Turns On The CHARM

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances