Sneaking A Peek at Kareena's Latest Film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film, The Devotion of Suspect X.
Co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, the movie is an adaptation of Japanese novelist Keigo Higashino's thriller of the same name.
Bebo recently finished shooting for the murder mystery.
But before you watch the series, Namrata Thakker takes you behind the scenes.
'Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance... the pout! So much to learn from each other,' Kareena says, sharing this adorable picture with Jaideep Ahlawat, on her Instagram feed.
Getting ready on the first day of the shoot in Kalimpong.
Jeh Baba gives his mommy dearest company on day four of the shoot.
Is Vijay trying to read Kareena's messages?
Jaideep and Vijay chilling together amid the clouds of Darjeeling.
Caught candid!
Kareena cracks up in the middle of shooting an intense scene, courtesy her director Sujoy Ghosh.
Here's Kareena with her talented and young co-actor Naisha Khanna.
Bebo with Jaideep's wife Jyoti Hooda.
Posting the picture on Instagram, Jyoti wrote, 'So thrilled to have met kareena "THE DIVA"....Couldn't stop smiling....I am flattered that u liked the food i made.'
Selfie with a special visitor on the last day of the shoot.
Yes, it's Tim Tim!
Naisha with Bebo, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur on the sets.
The The Devotion of Suspect X crew poses together after wrapping up the shoot!
Kareena, Vijay and Jaideep with Sujoy Ghosh and Producers Akshai Puri and Jay Shewakramani on the last day.