Sneaking A Peek at Kareena's Latest Film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's Netflix film, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, the movie is an adaptation of Japanese novelist Keigo Higashino's thriller of the same name.

Bebo recently finished shooting for the murder mystery.

But before you watch the series, Namrata Thakker takes you behind the scenes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

'Getting one of the finest performers to do his toughest performance... the pout! So much to learn from each other,' Kareena says, sharing this adorable picture with Jaideep Ahlawat, on her Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Getting ready on the first day of the shoot in Kalimpong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Jeh Baba gives his mommy dearest company on day four of the shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Is Vijay trying to read Kareena's messages?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Jaideep and Vijay chilling together amid the clouds of Darjeeling.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Caught candid!

Kareena cracks up in the middle of shooting an intense scene, courtesy her director Sujoy Ghosh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naisha Khanna/Instagram

Here's Kareena with her talented and young co-actor Naisha Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyoti Hooda/Instagram

Bebo with Jaideep's wife Jyoti Hooda.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Jyoti wrote, 'So thrilled to have met kareena "THE DIVA"....Couldn't stop smiling....I am flattered that u liked the food i made.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Selfie with a special visitor on the last day of the shoot.

Yes, it's Tim Tim!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Naisha Khanna/Instagram

Naisha with Bebo, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur on the sets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

The The Devotion of Suspect X crew poses together after wrapping up the shoot!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jay Shewakramani/Instagram

Kareena, Vijay and Jaideep with Sujoy Ghosh and Producers Akshai Puri and Jay Shewakramani on the last day.