Rediff.com  » Movies » What Juhi Wore To Kiara-Sid's Wedding

What Juhi Wore To Kiara-Sid's Wedding

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 09, 2023 11:32 IST
Mohanlal-Karan meet mid-air... Sandeepa is a walking marshmallow... Jacqueline is in throwback mode...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

'Flaunting my Indian-ness,' Juhi Chawla writes from Jaisalmer, where she attended Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding.

Juhi is a close friend of Kiara's family, and set the ball rolling for her star career.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram

Karan Johar and Mohanlal meet mid-air!

Lalettan posts this picture and writes, 'Time well spent with Karan.'

The two were in Jaisalmer for different reasons -- while Karan attended Kiara-Sid's wedding; Lalettan was shooting for Jailer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker takes a walk in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

'It's the season to be... a walking Marshmallow,' says Sandeepa Dhar from Kashmir.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adnan Sami/Instagram

Adnan Sami enjoys the snow in Kashmir too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a throwback pic from her trip to the Vaishnodevi temple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

Mira Rajput Kapoor relaxes in Karjat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia is touring her native New Zealand and making the most of its clear skies.

REDIFF MOVIES
