What Juhi Wore To Kiara-Sid's Wedding

Mohanlal-Karan meet mid-air... Sandeepa is a walking marshmallow... Jacqueline is in throwback mode...
'Flaunting my Indian-ness,' Juhi Chawla writes from Jaisalmer, where she attended Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding.
Juhi is a close friend of Kiara's family, and set the ball rolling for her star career.
Karan Johar and Mohanlal meet mid-air!
Lalettan posts this picture and writes, 'Time well spent with Karan.'
The two were in Jaisalmer for different reasons -- while Karan attended Kiara-Sid's wedding; Lalettan was shooting for Jailer.
Karan Tacker takes a walk in Udaipur.
'It's the season to be... a walking Marshmallow,' says Sandeepa Dhar from Kashmir.
Adnan Sami enjoys the snow in Kashmir too.
Jacqueline Fernandez shares a throwback pic from her trip to the Vaishnodevi temple.
Mira Rajput Kapoor relaxes in Karjat.
Shirley Setia is touring her native New Zealand and making the most of its clear skies.