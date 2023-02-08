A 'Beautiful View' From The Maldives!

Arjun explores Incredible India... Bhumi visits a temple... Mouni's day is ruined...
Abhishek Bachchan gives us a peek into his birthday celebrations in the Maldives.
While the island offers 'beautiful views', the actor shares the best one here: His wife, Aishwarya Rai.
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are in Arunachal Pradesh and he writes, 'Incredible India and especially incredible Arunachal the place people and food, im speechless.'
Their son Arik is with them, of course.
Bhumi Pendekar and her sister Samiksha seek blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain.
'The energy, the connect, the strength needs to be felt. There is peace and protection that needs to be felt,' Bhumi writes.
'Another fine day ruined by responsibilities,' Mouni Roy pouts from Lucknow.
Shriya Pilgaonkar and her friend Mallika Hiremath visit the Sunder Nursery at Delhi's Heritage Park.
'Lazying in a garden with a good book + close friend = Luxury. It's always a picnic around you @mallika_hiremath,' Shriya writes.
Kushboo holidays with husband C Sundar in Dubai.
While daughter Avantika is there too, Kushboo misses her elder daughter Anandita and writes, 'If there is a will, there is a way! Squeezing in few moments in between your busy schedule is never impossible. Holidaying with your loved ones is a bliss!! Missing our little one @anisundar_ who is a busy working girl now.'
'Unedited! Throwback to just 10 days ago. My lips were phatoed. Post park city in minus 15 degees to california sun. Body jolt,' says Ali Fazal