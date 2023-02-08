News
Rediff.com  » Movies » A 'Beautiful View' From The Maldives!

A 'Beautiful View' From The Maldives!

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 08, 2023 11:54 IST
Arjun explores Incredible India... Bhumi visits a temple... Mouni's day is ruined...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan gives us a peek into his birthday celebrations in the Maldives.

While the island offers 'beautiful views', the actor shares the best one here: His wife, Aishwarya Rai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are in Arunachal Pradesh and he writes, 'Incredible India and especially incredible Arunachal the place people and food, im speechless.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

Their son Arik is with them, of course.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pendekar and her sister Samiksha seek blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain.

'The energy, the connect, the strength needs to be felt. There is peace and protection that needs to be felt,' Bhumi writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

'Another fine day ruined by responsibilities,' Mouni Roy pouts from Lucknow.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar and her friend Mallika Hiremath visit the Sunder Nursery at Delhi's Heritage Park.

'Lazying in a garden with a good book + close friend = Luxury. It's always a picnic around you @mallika_hiremath,' Shriya writes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

Kushboo holidays with husband C Sundar in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo/Instagram

While daughter Avantika is there too, Kushboo misses her elder daughter Anandita and writes, 'If there is a will, there is a way! Squeezing in few moments in between your busy schedule is never impossible. Holidaying with your loved ones is a bliss!! Missing our little one @anisundar_ who is a busy working girl now.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

'Unedited! Throwback to just 10 days ago. My lips were phatoed. Post park city in minus 15 degees to california sun. Body jolt,' says Ali Fazal 

