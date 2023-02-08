News
Priyanka-Nick Get Romantic In The Snow

Priyanka-Nick Get Romantic In The Snow

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 08, 2023 13:09 IST
How do Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate a milestone in the former's life? By taking a family vacation, of course!

The threesome, including daughter Malti Marie, made lovely pictures in Aspen, Colorado, as they played in the snow and met up with friends.

 

Malti Marie adds joy -- and the pinks! -- in Nick and Priyanka's mostly monochrome life.

 

Who is Priyanka throwing her snowball at?

 

Hubby Nick!

 

This is what she gets in return. Awww!

 

Priyanka turns on her boss lady charm and goes snow biking.

 

Nick takes in the view.

 

The couple shares laughs with their friends, Jane and Max Gottschalk.

PeeCee and Nick have invested in Perfect Moment, a luxury sportswear brand specialising in swimwear and ski wear.

 

Nick with close friend, writer Cavanaugh James.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
