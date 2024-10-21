What Bollywood's Karva Chauth Party Looks Like

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted her annual Karva Chauth party for her friends, and the ladies in well, mostly red, made striking images on social media.

Presenting the inside pictures of the KC party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor accompanies his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor to the party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Rajput Kapoor/Instagram

Mira's mother-in-law Supriya Pathak joins her, along with sister-in-law Sanah Kapur, and Sanah's mother-in-law Seema Pahwa and her sister-in-law Manukriti Pahwa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena gets ready to break her fast.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Panday/Instagram

Bhavana Panday with husband, Chunky Pandey.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neelam/Instagram

Neelam with her husband Samir Soni.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty looks stunning as she looks for the moon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Maheep Kapoor with her husband Sanjay Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Raveena takes a selfie with Geeta Basra, Neelam, Reema Jain, Bhavana, Krishika Lulla and Maheep.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

The Bollywood Wives get together for a pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

The men join them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Raveena and Akanksha Malhotra join in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

The hosts, Sunita and Anil Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Say hello to the party people: (Left to right, first row) Jaanvi Dhawan, Mini Mathur, Anissa Malhotra Jain.

(Left to right, second row) Geeta Basra, Bhavana Panday, Reema Jain, Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Antara Motiwala Marwah, and Mira Rajput Kapoor

(Left to right, standing) Maheep Kapoor, Nalini Datta Khaitan, Raveena Tandon, Reena Marwah, Krishika Lulla, Neelam, Akanksha Malhotra and Karuna Dhawan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com