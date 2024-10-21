What Bollywood's Karva Chauth Party Looks Like

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor hosted her annual Karva Chauth party for her friends, and the ladies in well, mostly red, made striking images on social media.
Presenting the inside pictures of the KC party.
Shahid Kapoor accompanies his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor to the party.
Mira's mother-in-law Supriya Pathak joins her, along with sister-in-law Sanah Kapur, and Sanah's mother-in-law Seema Pahwa and her sister-in-law Manukriti Pahwa.
Raveena Tandon with her husband Anil Thadani.
Raveena gets ready to break her fast.
Bhavana Panday with husband, Chunky Pandey.
Neelam with her husband Samir Soni.
Shilpa Shetty looks stunning as she looks for the moon.
Maheep Kapoor with her husband Sanjay Kapoor.
Raveena takes a selfie with Geeta Basra, Neelam, Reema Jain, Bhavana, Krishika Lulla and Maheep.
The Bollywood Wives get together for a pic.
The men join them.
Raveena and Akanksha Malhotra join in.
The hosts, Sunita and Anil Kapoor.
Say hello to the party people: (Left to right, first row) Jaanvi Dhawan, Mini Mathur, Anissa Malhotra Jain.
(Left to right, second row) Geeta Basra, Bhavana Panday, Reema Jain, Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Antara Motiwala Marwah, and Mira Rajput Kapoor
(Left to right, standing) Maheep Kapoor, Nalini Datta Khaitan, Raveena Tandon, Reena Marwah, Krishika Lulla, Neelam, Akanksha Malhotra and Karuna Dhawan.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com