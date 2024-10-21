Kriti Celebrates Her First Karva Chauth

Film folk celebrated Karva Chauth on Sunday with beautiful pictures and messages.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda shares a picture with husband Pulkit Samrat and writes, 'Celebrating the 1st of every festival in the first year of marriage has been a tradition in every family for as long as I can remember. Karwachauth being one of them. Every karwachauth, i would sit behind my mother, watch her perform the aarti, look at Chanda mama and then at papa from across the channi, dress up and apply mehendi. I'd also wake up for the sargi. I found it fascinating! All that while thinking to myself, I want this,For me.

'So today, I tick one more thing off my bucket list. The 10 year old me is shy and blushing! He's good looking also, now that's the cherry on top! P.S. Being married (to the right person) was also on my bucket list :) and I'm happy to announce, it's going splendidly.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh may be injured but she makes sure to fulfill her wifely duties.

She shares a picture with husband Jackky Bhagnani and writes, 'My sun, moon, universe, my everything. happy karvachauth from us to you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra updates Karva Chauth fashion by wearing track pants and a dupatta, and shares a picture with Nick Jonas, writing, 'To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth and yes I'm filmy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghav Chadha/Instagram

Raghav Chadha shares a picture with wife Parineeti Chopra, celebrating her first Karva Chauth, and writes, '‪I'm so in awe of how you fast all day with such strength and grace. You've put so much love and dedication into this day from sunrise to moonrise - am so moved... it leaves me wondering how I can ever match that kind of selflessness... Happy Karwa Chauth, my darling Paru! #KarwaChauth.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif shares a picture with husband Vicky Kaushal and mother-in-law Veena and father-in-law Sham Kaushal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Receiving blessings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy with husband Suraj Nambiar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Bijlani/Instagram

Arjun Bijlani shares a picture with wife Neha Swami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar looks radiant in red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul sings for wife Sanyukta, 'Tere bina naa guzara ve Love you @sanyuktap Fasting for last 18 years for every karwa chauth And I did the same thing I have been doing for last 18 years...just posed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh shows us the mehendi on his and his wife Rukmini Sahay's hands.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kavita Kaushik/Instagram

Kavita Kaushik says a little prayer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhury and Debina Bonnerjee make sweet memories.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com