Home  » News » Maha cabinet expansion on Sunday; 30-32 ministers may take oath

Maha cabinet expansion on Sunday; 30-32 ministers may take oath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 14, 2024 01:22 IST
The cabinet expansion of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maharashtra government would take place on December 15 with the new ministers taking the oath of office at a ceremony in Nagpur, official sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with state deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Mahayuti MLAs attend the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, December 7, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

A senior BJP leader told PTI that 30-32 ministers are likely to take oath.

The week-long winter session of the state legislature is slated to begin in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital, from December 16.

 

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as his deputies at a grand ceremony in Mumbai on December 5.

The council of ministers in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 members including the chief minister.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday met deputy CMs Shinde and Ajit Pawar separately to finalise cabinet formation.

Hectic parleys took place at Pawar's Deogiri bungalow in south Mumbai where he met his party leaders.

In the November 20 assembly polls, results of which were announced on November 23, the Mahayuti swept to power winning 230 out of 288 seats in the state.

The BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shinde's Shiv Sena with 57 and Pawar's NCP getting 41.

The government formation has already seen its fair share of twists and turns with Shinde making way for Fadnavis on the top post.

Shinde, who did not want to be part of the government and was keen on focusing on the party organisation, was persuaded to take oath as deputy CM.

The Shiv Sena, on several occasions, spoke of Shinde being given a post befitting his stature and sought the home portfolio, which the BJP has not agreed to.

Sources said BJP is likely to get 20-21 ministerial berths, followed by 11-12 for the Sena and 9-10 for the Nationalist Congress Party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
