Home  » Get Ahead » Karwa Chauth: Kareena, Katrina Show You How To Shine

Karwa Chauth: Kareena, Katrina Show You How To Shine

By REDIFF STYLE
October 18, 2024 12:49 IST
As Karwa Chauth gets closer, it’s the perfect time to plan your festive wardrobe.

From gorgeous traditional saris to chic contemporary lehengas, there's something for everyone.

Get ready to shine in style!

Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor can rival the Karwa Chauth ka chand with her large chandbali earrings, which work perfectly with her traditional Bandhani print dupatta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Ajrakh saris are all the rage this season. Take cues from Meera Chopra on how to style this gorgeous drape with pretty desi ornaments. Photograph: Kind courtesy NityaBajajOfficial/Instagram

 

Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif often follows the style philosophy of 'less is more'. Here, she chooses simple earrings to go with a stunning designer sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Experiment with interesting jewellery pieces, like Sonam Kapoor does, to revamp a basic red anarkali. The key lies in accessorising! Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam A Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Genelia D'Souza's ultra-mod sari is for fashion-forward divas. Brownie points for those edgy rings and a statement choker. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'Souza/Instagram

 

Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Divya Khossla adorns her hair with red roses and sticks to the classic temple jewellery to complement her sheer red sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti and Aakriti/Instagram

 

Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala's sleek, straight hair and diamond necklace are perfect choices for her ruffled red sari. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

Karwa Chauth

IMAGE: Sargun Mehta's stunning red embroidered outfit is the perfect addition to your festive wardrobe. A must-try for Karwa Chauth parties! Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

Dear Readers, do you celebrate Karwa Chauth?

Do share your pictures of the festival with us.

Let us know what you had for sargi, the traditions you followed and your special message to the loved one you kept the fast for.

Mail us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Karwa Chauth). Do mention your NAME and the place where you live.

REDIFF STYLE
