Sonakshi's First Karva Chauth

Film folk dressed up for Karva Chauth, a ritual many follow every year.
For some actors, it was extra special as it marked their first Karva Chauth.
A look at some pretty mehendi designs that stars tried out for the special function.
Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her first Karva Chauth and writes, 'Praying for your lambi umar, today and everyday #HappyKarwachauth Mr. Husband @iamzahero.'
Raveena Tandon, dressed in 'festive season vibes.'
Sonam Kapoor makes it clear that she doesn't fast for Karva Chauth unlike mum Sunita Kapoor, who is known to host a Karva Chauth party every year.
Can you find Anand and son Vayu's names on Sonam's hands?
Ayushmann Khurrana is shooting in Manali but wife Tahira Kashyap keeps up the fast and posts: 'Happy #KarvaChauth When your main is in Manali ki waadiyaan shooting... yahan yeh gaane gaaye ja rahen hain @ayushmannk.'
Allu Sneha Reddy celebrates Atla Tadde for husband Allu Arjun.
Shilpa Shetty goes with the classic lotus mehendi pattern.
Kriti Kharbanda celebrates her first Karva Chauth.
Parineeti Chopra is also celebrating her first Karva Chauth.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com