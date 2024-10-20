News
Home  » Movies » Sonakshi's First Karva Chauth

Sonakshi's First Karva Chauth

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 20, 2024 17:42 IST
Film folk dressed up for Karva Chauth, a ritual many follow every year.

For some actors, it was extra special as it marked their first Karva Chauth.

A look at some pretty mehendi designs that stars tried out for the special function.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her first Karva Chauth and writes, 'Praying for your lambi umar, today and everyday #HappyKarwachauth Mr. Husband @iamzahero.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon, dressed in 'festive season vibes.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor makes it clear that she doesn't fast for Karva Chauth unlike mum Sunita Kapoor, who is known to host a Karva Chauth party every year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Can you find Anand and son Vayu's names on Sonam's hands?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tahira Kashyap/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana is shooting in Manali but wife Tahira Kashyap keeps up the fast and posts: 'Happy #KarvaChauth When your main is in Manali ki waadiyaan shooting... yahan yeh gaane gaaye ja rahen hain @ayushmannk.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Sneha Reddy/Instagram

Allu Sneha Reddy celebrates Atla Tadde for husband Allu Arjun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty goes with the classic lotus mehendi pattern.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda celebrates her first Karva Chauth.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra is also celebrating her first Karva Chauth.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
