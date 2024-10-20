What Does Karwa Chauth Mean To Modern India?

What do modern Indian women think about Karwa Chauth? Rediff.com speaks to two young women who express their views on celebrating the festival.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

On Karwa Chauth, married women in north India fast for their husbands, praying for their good health and longevity.

Over the years, the tradition has caught the attention of modern couples who have their own reasons to celebrate the festival.

We asked two young working women to share their thoughts on celebrating the festival.

What makes Karwa Chauth so special?

Watch the video to find out!