What Bollywood Did For Christmas

Film folk celebrated Christmas with a lot of enthusiasm and that certainly showed in the pictures they posted on social media.
Alia Bhatt is 'grateful for this bunch', referring to mum Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen.
And husband Ranbir Kapoor, of course.
The couple attended the Christmas lunch at the Kapoors, where they finally revealed daughter Raha's face to the world.
Seen here are (from left) Zahaan Kapoor with his girlfriend Krishna Shetty, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra with her son Rana Jain, Aadar Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, Natasha Nanda, Manoj Jain, Alia Bhatt with Raha, Neila Devi, Babita, Reema Jain, Kunal Kapoor and his daughter Shaira.
Seated in front are Karisma's children Kiaan and Samaira, with Navya Naveli Nanda in the centre, and Armaan Jain on the right.
Sidharth Malhotra doesn't need mistletoe to kiss wife Kiara Advani.
Priyanka Chopra finds a cozy spot to take a picture with husband Nick Jonas.
Malaika Arora has eyes only for her Christmas cake.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's little bundle of joy, Devi, wears the Christmas colours.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja enjoy Christmas with their little son, Vahu.
Bhumi Pednekar gives her Christmas tree the final touches.
As does Diana Penty.
Hansika Motwani finds Santa.
But Sonakshi Sinha finds the asli Santa!
Khushi Kapoor has her own furry reason to be merry this season.
Vaani Kapoor can't contain her joy.
Sophie Choudry finds a companion.
Esha Deol celebrates Christmas with her father, Dharmendra.
The party has started for Kritika Kamra.
Aahana Kumra at a Christmas carnival.
Aparshakti Khurana gets a kiss for Christmas -- from wife Aakriti -- while daughter Arzoie tries to open her gift.
Prajakta Koli is thrilled that Santa 'read her mind... and her Amazon cart'!
Sunny Leone celebrates Christmas with husband Daniel Webber and their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher.
Is Janhvi Kapoor waiting for her Christmas miracle?