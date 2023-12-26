What Bollywood Did For Christmas

Film folk celebrated Christmas with a lot of enthusiasm and that certainly showed in the pictures they posted on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is 'grateful for this bunch', referring to mum Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

And husband Ranbir Kapoor, of course.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

The couple attended the Christmas lunch at the Kapoors, where they finally revealed daughter Raha's face to the world.

Seen here are (from left) Zahaan Kapoor with his girlfriend Krishna Shetty, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra with her son Rana Jain, Aadar Jain, Ranbir Kapoor, Nikhil Nanda, Natasha Nanda, Manoj Jain, Alia Bhatt with Raha, Neila Devi, Babita, Reema Jain, Kunal Kapoor and his daughter Shaira.

Seated in front are Karisma's children Kiaan and Samaira, with Navya Naveli Nanda in the centre, and Armaan Jain on the right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra doesn't need mistletoe to kiss wife Kiara Advani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra finds a cozy spot to take a picture with husband Nick Jonas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora has eyes only for her Christmas cake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's little bundle of joy, Devi, wears the Christmas colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja enjoy Christmas with their little son, Vahu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar gives her Christmas tree the final touches.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

As does Diana Penty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani finds Santa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

But Sonakshi Sinha finds the asli Santa!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor has her own furry reason to be merry this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor can't contain her joy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry finds a companion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol celebrates Christmas with her father, Dharmendra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

The party has started for Kritika Kamra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra at a Christmas carnival.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aparshakti Khurana/Instagram

Aparshakti Khurana gets a kiss for Christmas -- from wife Aakriti -- while daughter Arzoie tries to open her gift.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli is thrilled that Santa 'read her mind... and her Amazon cart'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone celebrates Christmas with husband Daniel Webber and their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Is Janhvi Kapoor waiting for her Christmas miracle?