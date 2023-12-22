Romance And Sci-Fi Collide On OTT This Week

Sci-fiction buffs rejoice, there's much spectacle to behold on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives her recommendations.

Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Zack Snyder's passion project for over a decade is ready to wow with the first part of its sci-fi world building as heroes and villains collide in a typically Star Wars-ish universe.

Part two: The Scargiver arrives in April.

The Creator

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Humans and artificial intelligence lock horns in the Gareth Edwards science-fiction action treat headlined by Tenet's John David Washington.

Aadikeshava

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A love story between a guy working at a cosmetics company and its pretty owner is put on the backburner when he learns the truth about his biological father and a sister he must protect at all costs.

Gyeongseong Creature

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The wait is over.

One of the most hyped and hugely awaited Korean dramas of the year starring two of its biggest stars, Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, drops on Netflix.

Set in the early 1940s, the show chronicles love in the time of monster attacks.

Dry Day

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

In this Saurabh Shukla directorial, Jitendra Kumar must fight his own battle against alcoholism while launching a full-scale protest against its selling.

Maestro

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Bradley Cooper's Oscar buzz generating direction and performance documents the marriage between celebrated music conductor Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia in stunning detail.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Based on the Percy Jackson young adult books by Rick Riordan, the eight-part TV series captures a 12-year-old demigod's quest to find an all-precious master bolt before a war breaks out between Olympian gods.

Barbie

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

In Greta Gerwig's satirical fantasy about the iconic doll, Barbie and Ken step out in the real world and learn a thing or two about feminism and patriarchy.

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Nimrat Kaur's investigative officer looks into the mystery of a teacher's sudden disappearance after the latter becomes the victim of a viral video leak in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

Like Flowers in Sand

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A disillusioned wrestler is inspired to pursue his passions again following a reunion with an old friend in Like Flowers in Sand's 12-part K-drama.

Toby

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Determined to clean up his beastly reputation and not let his mutism come in the way once he falls in love, Toby comes alive in Raj B Shetty's compelling portrayal.

Falimy

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A dysfunctional family sets out on a pilgrimage trip to honour the aged patriarch's wishes only to cope with their own troubles in Basil Joseph's funny slice-of-life.

Kuiko

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Sometimes the most ordinary experiences can enrich one's life. Something to that effect happens with a former teacher as he sets out to deliver a fridge.

Beau is Afraid

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Ari Aster's fascinating, strange, indulgent tragicomedy, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is a journey into a paranoid man's mommy issues and debilitating anxiety.