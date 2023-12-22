Romance And Sci-Fi Collide On OTT This Week

Sci-fiction buffs rejoice, there's much spectacle to behold on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives her recommendations.
Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Zack Snyder's passion project for over a decade is ready to wow with the first part of its sci-fi world building as heroes and villains collide in a typically Star Wars-ish universe.
Part two: The Scargiver arrives in April.
The Creator
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Humans and artificial intelligence lock horns in the Gareth Edwards science-fiction action treat headlined by Tenet's John David Washington.
Aadikeshava
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A love story between a guy working at a cosmetics company and its pretty owner is put on the backburner when he learns the truth about his biological father and a sister he must protect at all costs.
Gyeongseong Creature
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
The wait is over.
One of the most hyped and hugely awaited Korean dramas of the year starring two of its biggest stars, Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, drops on Netflix.
Set in the early 1940s, the show chronicles love in the time of monster attacks.
Dry Day
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
In this Saurabh Shukla directorial, Jitendra Kumar must fight his own battle against alcoholism while launching a full-scale protest against its selling.
Maestro
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Bradley Cooper's Oscar buzz generating direction and performance documents the marriage between celebrated music conductor Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia in stunning detail.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English
Based on the Percy Jackson young adult books by Rick Riordan, the eight-part TV series captures a 12-year-old demigod's quest to find an all-precious master bolt before a war breaks out between Olympian gods.
Barbie
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English
In Greta Gerwig's satirical fantasy about the iconic doll, Barbie and Ken step out in the real world and learn a thing or two about feminism and patriarchy.
Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Nimrat Kaur's investigative officer looks into the mystery of a teacher's sudden disappearance after the latter becomes the victim of a viral video leak in Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.
Like Flowers in Sand
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A disillusioned wrestler is inspired to pursue his passions again following a reunion with an old friend in Like Flowers in Sand's 12-part K-drama.
Toby
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Kannada (with subtitles)
Determined to clean up his beastly reputation and not let his mutism come in the way once he falls in love, Toby comes alive in Raj B Shetty's compelling portrayal.
Falimy
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
A dysfunctional family sets out on a pilgrimage trip to honour the aged patriarch's wishes only to cope with their own troubles in Basil Joseph's funny slice-of-life.
Kuiko
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Sometimes the most ordinary experiences can enrich one's life. Something to that effect happens with a former teacher as he sets out to deliver a fridge.
Beau is Afraid
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Ari Aster's fascinating, strange, indulgent tragicomedy, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is a journey into a paranoid man's mommy issues and debilitating anxiety.