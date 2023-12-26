Say Hello To Alia-Ranbir's daughter, Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a special Christmas treat in store for the media, when they put their daughter Raha under the spotlight and revealed her face to the world for the first time.

The little girl, who turned one last November, looked adorable, as she clung to daddy while taking in the crowds and cameras.

Say hello to Raha!

Randhir Kapoor and Babita wear shades of red at the annual lunch at the Kapoors.

Karisma Kapoor with her son Kiaan and daughter Samaira.

Agastya Nanda and his sister Navya Naveli Nanda.

Reema and Manoj Jain.

The late Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi makes her way in.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar