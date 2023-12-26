News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Say Hello To Alia-Ranbir's daughter, Raha

Say Hello To Alia-Ranbir's daughter, Raha

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 26, 2023 06:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a special Christmas treat in store for the media, when they put their daughter Raha under the spotlight and revealed her face to the world for the first time.

The little girl, who turned one last November, looked adorable, as she clung to daddy while taking in the crowds and cameras.

Say hello to Raha!

 

Randhir Kapoor and Babita wear shades of red at the annual lunch at the Kapoors.

 

Karisma Kapoor with her son Kiaan and daughter Samaira.

 

Agastya Nanda and his sister Navya Naveli Nanda.

 

Reema and Manoj Jain.

 

The late Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi makes her way in. 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Exclusive! Revealed! The Real Shammi Kapoor!
Exclusive! Revealed! The Real Shammi Kapoor!
Bollywood's First Family
Step Inside Sunil Grover's Home
Step Inside Sunil Grover's Home
At Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
At Arbaaz Khan's Wedding
Dhankhar-Kharge letter war over suspensions continues
Dhankhar-Kharge letter war over suspensions continues
Be professional: COAS amid row over civilian deaths
Be professional: COAS amid row over civilian deaths
MP: Vijayvargiya, Patel among 28 ministers sworn-in
MP: Vijayvargiya, Patel among 28 ministers sworn-in

More like this

Why Mohammad Rafi Will Always Be Missed

Why Mohammad Rafi Will Always Be Missed

The Year-End Bollywood Quiz

The Year-End Bollywood Quiz

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances