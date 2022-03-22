What are Kareena-Alia-Ranbir up to?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed on Monday.

IMAGE: After a refreshing break in the Maldives,Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out to work.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twin in white, as they head out on a vacation.

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor walks out of Manish Malhotra's store.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Ananya Panday wears casuals to the airport.

IMAGE: Dia Mirza's day out with son Avyaan Azad Rekhi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: N T Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Director S S Rajamouli at the historic Hawa Mahal in Jaipur as they promote RRR.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Any guesses what they are discussing?

Photograph: PTI Photo