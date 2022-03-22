News
What are Kareena-Alia-Ranbir up to?

What are Kareena-Alia-Ranbir up to?

By Rediff Movies
March 22, 2022 16:36 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed on Monday.

 

IMAGE: After a refreshing break in the Maldives,Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out to work.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twin in white, as they head out on a vacation.

 

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor walks out of Manish Malhotra's store.
Ananya Panday wears casuals to the airport.

 

IMAGE: Dia Mirza's day out with son Avyaan Azad Rekhi.
IMAGE: N T Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Director S S Rajamouli at the historic Hawa Mahal in Jaipur as they promote RRR.
IMAGE: Any guesses what they are discussing?
Rediff Movies
Like Bhumi's Carfie?
The Best Of Pankaj Tripathi
Superheroes. Super cops. Super Fun
Dom's Take: Are US Sanctions Enough?
Danish Siddiqui's parents move ICC against Taliban
Haryana passes anti-conversion bill amid Cong walkout
SEE: What Malinga The Slinga Told Royals
