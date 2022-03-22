What are Kareena-Alia-Ranbir up to?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed on Monday.
IMAGE: After a refreshing break in the Maldives,Kareena Kapoor Khan steps out to work.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twin in white, as they head out on a vacation.
IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor walks out of Manish Malhotra's store.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
Ananya Panday wears casuals to the airport.
IMAGE: Dia Mirza's day out with son Avyaan Azad Rekhi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: N T Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Director S S Rajamouli at the historic Hawa Mahal in Jaipur as they promote RRR.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Any guesses what they are discussing?
Photograph: PTI Photo