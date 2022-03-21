News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Was Taapsee's Dinner Date?

Who Was Taapsee's Dinner Date?

By Rediff Movies
March 21, 2022 15:54 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed over the weekend.

 

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu goes out for a Chinese dinner.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes enjoy a night out.

 

IMAGE: Amrita Arora wears the colours of summer.

 

IMAGE: Neha Sharma heads to the gym.

 

IMAGE: Like Disha Patani's airport look?

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan is headed to Goa.

 

IMAGE: Where's Sohail Khan headed?

 

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal out for dinner with Katrina's mum Suzanne Turquotte and Vicky's mum Veena Kaushal, dad Sham Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal.

 

Vicky escorts Katrina to their car after the dinner:

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt at the Dharma Productions office.

 

IMAGE: Dia Mirza out on a drive with husband Vaibhav Reiki.

 

Watch the couple drive around town:

 

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi takes off her mask for a quick pic.

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde keeps herself hydrated.

 

 

 
More like this

The MAGIC Of Bappi Lahiri

The MAGIC Of Bappi Lahiri

The Legend Called Shashi Kapoor

The Legend Called Shashi Kapoor

