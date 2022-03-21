Superheroes. Super cops. Super Fun

Super heroes, super cops, super fun.

Sukanya Verma tells us it's all there on OTT this week.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Peter Parker continues to learn why with great power comes great responsibility in a brand new Spidey movie with bigger stakes, bigger spectacle after his identity becomes known to the world.

Jalsa

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A tale of two mothers -- a journalist and her cook -- grappling with the truth one is hiding and the other wants to uncover against the backdrop of a hit and run case powered by Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's hard-hitting performances.

Salute

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Dulquer Salman stars as a Kerala super cop returning from sabbatical to solve an unfinished murder case in this police procedural marking Diana Penty's Malayalam movie debut.

Deep Water

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Patricia Highsmith's novel gets the Hollywood treatment in Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a couple in an open marriage resulting in the mysterious disappearances of the latter's lovers.

Bloody Brothers

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

The extremely talented duo of Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub play brothers involved in a road accident in the official remake of the BBC series Guilt.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A 25-year-old virgin in Mumbai goes through a series of dating disasters in a Web series backed by Farhan and Zoya Akhtar's respective production companies.

The French Dispatch

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: English

Besides boasting of a starry line-up, Wes Anderson's comedy anthology pays rich ode to journalists across four stories published in The French Dispatch magazine in a fictional 20th century French town.

Last Night in Soho

Where to watch? BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

In Edgar Wright's psychological horror, Anya-Taylor Joy's character is a fashion designer who mysteriously enters the 1960s, but there's more to the razzle-dazzle than meets the eye.

FIR

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

FIR looks at the rampant Islamophobia through the despair of a common man after he is unfairly labelled a terrorist and becomes the target of media trials.

Khiladi

Where to watch? Disney Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Ravi Teja doles out his brand of over-the-top entertainment as a conman with his eyes on a massive loot in this potboiler teeming with twists and turns.