Like Bhumi's Carfie?

By Rediff Movies
March 21, 2022 17:25 IST
Koko and Arjun's movie gets a thumbs up... Bipasha has a new cause... Harshvardhan is in Goa...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar finds a fun way to pass time in Mumbai's traffic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Patralekhaa's new haircut?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bipasha Basu takes on a new initiative.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur makes purple look good.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal shares a moment with Konkona Sen Sharma from the film The Rapist and writes: 'A still from a very special film #TheRapist it showcased at @iffklive on Saturday and got a standing ovation (I am told) thank you for all who viewed and loved it. Thank you @iffkofficial for the screenings, have got fabulous feedback. Now really, Can't wait for it to reach all of you soon.'
'Most importantly a big shout out to the people responsible for it @rinasen1945gmail.com7 @konkona @tanmaydhanania @sameern @shubhangiaofficial @applausesocial @quest.films @kamera002 the whole team. Big love.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane shoots for Miranda Boys in Goa and informs us: 'Day 3 of the shoot and first song wrap up.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu, always witty, gives us another peek.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'It's Monday, make a splash!' says Karan Tacker.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur is in Bikaner.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Urvashi Dholakia shares a pic from the sets of Naagin 6.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepti Naval at the Outside In in Vashisht, Himachal Pradesh, for a book-signing event.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Naval/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
