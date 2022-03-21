Lolo And Bebo's Maldives Holiday

The Kapoor sisters -- Karisma and Kareena -- lived it up in the Maldives with their children, Samaira, Kiaan, Taimur and Jeh.

So what has this pretty bunch been up to? They tell us through their photo dump on Instagram.

Please click on the images for a better look at Lolo and Bebo's holiday.

IMAGE: Karisma's daughter Samaira captures the sisters perfectly, even as Lolo captions it: 'Grateful for each other and everything in between #bestsisterever'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: The mums and their kids take in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: That is Karisma's 'burnt' look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena spends Holi making sandcastles with Jeh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Natasha Poonawalla joins them, and reads out the itinerary: 'Happiest near the ocean. Quick trip with my girls and their precious babies -- a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food and posing (of course)'

She also sends a quick reminder to Kareena to 'wear your sunblock.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

IMAGE: The three girls put their best foot forward.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

IMAGE: Adding glamour to the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Natasha Poonawalla/Instagram

IMAGE: And the families return to Mumbai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar