Aamir does the RRR Dance

Days before its release, the RRR team -- NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Director S S Rajamouli -- promoted their film in Delhi.

Rajamouli spoke about the film and his special connection with mythology.

Be it 2003's Simhadri or 2015's Baahubali, there's always been an element of mythology in his films, and RRR is no different.

"I am deeply influenced by mythology. Including it in my projects has always been a very subconscious decision because I grew up in my childhood listening to the stories of mythology from my grandparents," he told the media.

"It is embedded in my blood," he adds.

"Whatever goes in, comes out. I have so much input of mythology, it comes out in my stories in different forms. I feel very proud of it."

Rajamouli's RRR is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.

Aamir Khan was a surprise guest at the event.

"Jitna aap log excited hai RRR dekhne ke liye, utna main bhi hoon. Baahubali became such a big hit and connected with people across the country. I want to ask Rajamouli how he connects with the pan-India audience," Aamir said.

Aamir tried his hand at the dance step from the Naatu Naatu song that everyone is raving about.

Like Alia, Ajay Devgn also has a cameo in the film. RRR will hit theatres on March 25.

