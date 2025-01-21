'What An Engineer Earns In A Month, We Earn In 2 Hours'

'The more popular, the more work, the more money.'

Singer Saloni Thakkar is happy that her new track, Namo Namah Shivaya, is out and is receiving love. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP, the song's video features Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya from their upcoming Tamil film Thandel.

The song is special for Saloni, who calls herself an 'independent artist'. It marks her foray into the South after doing playback for numerous Bollywood films.

"The South Indian people give you respect. The way they work is excellent. Until I gave the right take, DSP was not satisfied. He made me sing for three to four hours. He was so patient, and yet so adamant," Saloni tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

How was your experience of singing for Sai Pallavi?

The song is in Tamil and her lip-sync is also in Tamil, and I am dubbing the Hindi version. It was very tricky because you have to match the lip-sync and the expression needs to be correct.

And you have to match her energy, the way she's performing and portraying her character.

I had to keep the same feeling and power in such a heavy track.

I was singing full-throated in the studio and had to rehearse it 15-20 times before giving the final take.

I had this feeling that, you know, I should match the power. It's a Shiva track and the way they're dancing is insane! So I had to keep in mind that I must match their performance level.

What was it like working with DSP? How did you get in touch him?

It was very random. I have no connections in the South. I am in Mumbai, and work in Bollywood.

I got a call from an unknown number. It was his manager. He said DSP sir wants to try your voice.

I could not digest the fact that they got my number and wanted me.

They said you have to come in the morning. It was a 6 am flight and the song was supposed to release after two days.

I went to Chennai, and met him there for the first time. They told me they got my reference from my YouTube channel and liked my voice from one of my music videos.

How long have you been singing?

I have been treating myself as an independent artist. My YouTube channel got viral during COVID. I work on my music production and have my own studio.

I've been singing since I was very young.

I used to sing in school, college and in my locality.

During that time, I got in touch with Sukh-E (songwriter and singer). He heard me and straight away asked me to come for his shows.

He made me believe that I had that stage presence. That's how my journey started. It's been seven years now, since I've been performing and singing.

I sing jingles, sing in movies and serials.

I'm also busy with live events.

How old were you when you recorded your first song?

I was 20. It was a title track for the film, Veere Ki Wedding, starring Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

That was a wedding song and I am known as a wedding performer. So it was such a coincidence.

I am known for my versatility.

If you see my videos, I sing songs of Sidhu Moosewala, unplugged sessions, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marwari...

How do you look at competition in the singing world?

There is a lot of competition. Everybody works very hard.

If you believe in yourself, if you have talent and are passionate, it happens.

I had never thought DSP would call me.

With films don't do well in Bollywood, everybody focusses on their independent things.

Being an independent artist, you have to create your songs, do the production, mix it, master it, give your best vocals, and then shoot it, promote it...

The responsibility is not just singing, it is also about the reach.

I have recreated a song called So Gaya Ye Jahan with Jubin Nautiyal. It was backed by T-Series but it did not make any difference for me. It just came and went. So I realised I have to pull up my socks and work on myself in every way.

That's why I started my YouTube channel.

Did you see any difference between Bollywood and Southern musicians?

Yes, there is a lot of difference.

The South Indian people give you respect.

Randomly, I got a call from DSP. They gave me a business class ticket, a room in a five-star hotel. When I went to his studio, they were so kind.

The way they work is excellent. They are so particular about the pronunciation, about the feel.

Until I gave the right take, DSP was not satisfied. He made me sing for three to four hours.

He was so patient, and yet so adamant. As an artist, it was very impressive to see his passion towards his work.

I have sung in Bollywood. I have done scratches for the A-list composers here. They just dub us in 20 or 30 minutes and will say, see, we finished the recording in just half an hour.

Just like actors, even singers need to work on their brand image today. It is visible from their social media, fashion outings, public appearances.

Do you enjoy this extra effort that you are expected to put in, which is otherwise so different from your core profession?

Yeah, there are a lot of things. I am constantly thinking about what to post next, what to wear next.

I can't repeat clothes for events.

The image is very important but it's not everything.

I don't know why singers are so much into this. Because it is there in the market, I follow it.

But my focus is on singing.

I'm a very reserved person. Doing these things is a heavy task for me.

I work on my Instagram, Facebook and YouTube simultaneously. That's why I have had no time in the last two or three years. My team and I are working day and night.

How expensive is it to be a singer today?

It is expensive but you earn a lot also, no?

If you compare this to an MBA or an engineer, what they earn in a full month, we earn in two hours by performing.

It is up to you how you're taking up your profile, and how popular you are.

The more popular, the more work, the more money.

There are camps within the music industry where certain people prefer to work only with their favourites.

Oh, it exists 100 per cent.

They all work in camps. They all work in groups.

I don't know on what basis these singers get opportunities.

I have no idea what goes on in these camps.

I am not a part of a single camp, and I don't even want to be.

I think real talent should come up, and if you are giving songs to a talented singer, a good voice, then the composer will also grow.

That is why Lata Mangeshkar was given all the songs because through her voice, the composers got the limelight.

It was a very different thinking at that time.

I don't relate with today's times at all.

Who do you consider your idols from the music world?

Lata Mangeshkar, obviously.

I really wanted to meet her once, but it didn't happen.