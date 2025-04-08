Ground Zero: Emraan Ticks Off His Bucket List

'When I met Dubeyji, whose character I am playing, I told him the story is even more filmi than films.'

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani and Afsar Dayatar report from the Ground Zero trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi at the Ground Zero trailer launch.

Emraan Hashmi says starring in Ground Zero has ticked off a wish on his acting bucket list.

The actor portrays Border Security Force officer and Kirti Chakra awardee Narendra Nath Dubey who spearheaded the anti-terror mission in Kashmir that eliminated Parliament attack perpetrator Ghazi Baba in 2003.

"Playing a military officer is on every actor's bucket list. It was on mine too," Emraan said.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi and BSF Officer Narendra Nath Dubey, left, at the Ground Zero trailer launch.

"When I met Dubeyji, whose character I am playing, I told him the story is even more filmi than films. The way all these officers planned this operation and executed the final encounter in 2003, it's extraordinary and unbelievable," the actor remarked.

WATCH: Emraan Hashmi speaks about his experience in Kashmir

Ground Zero is helmed by Tejas Deoskar who directed Madhuri Dixit Nene's 2018 Marathi film Bucket List. Ground Zero also stars Zoya Hussain and Sai Tamhankar.

"There's a certain amount of responsibility, sensitivity, and a kind of walking on the line with this kind of character," Zoya said about her role in Ground Zero. "You want to feel like a real person. You want to do the character justice. That pressure is there, for sure."

WATCH: Zoya Hussain's takeaway from Ground Zero.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain at the Ground Zero trailer launch.

Sai Tamhankar, who plays Emraan's wife, said she represents the "domestic side of the story" and that that she is "extremely proud" to be a part of Ground Zero, which marks her third collaboration with Excel Entertainment after Agni and Dabba Cartel.

WATCH: Sai Tamhankar shares just how she got roped in for Ground Zero.

Also present at the trailer launch was Narendra Nath Dubey who praised the Ground Zero team and said he never imagined that the BSF's mission would be presented in such a big film.

Dubey revealed he still has a bullet in his body from the 2003 operation.

WATCH: BSF officer Narendra Nath Dubey describes the mission that inspired Ground Zero.

Emraan described Ground Zero as "fabulous cinematic watch" and said the film tells a "very emotional, human story".

"When I got the endorsement from him (Dubey) and his family for my performance, I was like 'Okay, maine kuch sahi kiya hain (I have done something right)'."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Director Tejas Deoskar, Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain and Excel Entertainment's Riteish Sidhwani at the Ground Zero trailer launch.

Ground Zero opens in cinemas on April 25.