'We Will Also Make Waves One Day'

'When you are in new waters, you have to follow the rules of that water.'

Sai Tamhankar got her first break in the 2008 critically acclaimed Subhash Ghai film, Black & White.

In the same year, she appeared as the lead in her first Marathi production Sanai Choughade, co-produced by Ghai's Mukta Arts.

In the following years, Sai cemented herself as a familiar face in the Marathi scene where she played a diverse roles across television and films -- a surrogate mother (Anubandh), a seductress (Pune 52), a troubled love interest (Duniyadaari), a jilted lover (Time Please), a bored housewife on a mission to lose weight (Vazandaar) and a meek wife who gets entangled in village politics (Dhurala).

It doesn't stop there.

Sai transitioned to Hindi where she got opportunities to showcase her talent through films like Mimi, Love Sonia, India Lockdown, Bhakshak, and most recently Agni.

As her body of work continues to feature a mix of Hindi and Marathi films, Sai says she is in 'no rush' but now wants to be 'exclusive' to Marathi.

"I've realised that even if I won an award and come home, I don't dwell in that joy or my achievement so much. I move on to the next page," the actor shares with Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

Is it annoying when people mispronounce your name as 'Saai' instead of 'Sayee'? Do you correct them or you just let it be?

It is annoying. (Laughs)

I do correct them. It is such an easy name, if you still fumble with that, it does feel bad.

But now people know me and those who know me know the pronunciation of my name.

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi and Sai Tamhankar in Agni. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video/Instagram

You made your acting debut in 2008 with a rather unconventional role of a single mother in Sanai Choughade. What drives you to pick your characters? How different is the current Sai from that Sai?

Well, I know my job now.

Now with the experience, I know a lot more -- be the technical aspect or the character building or how to be in front of the camera.

In terms of these things, of course, I've changed a lot.

In terms of my choices, nothing has changed really. It's the same.

I still heavily gravitate towards unconventional stuff.

I like different things, challenging things or something that will throw me completely out of my comfort zone.

IMAGE: Sakhi Gokhale and Sai Tamhankar in Agni. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amazon Prime Video/Instagram

You once described yourself as a restless person. Does that show in the career choices too? Does it fuel your hunger to experiment with different mediums and languages?

Yes, it does. I've realised that even if I won an award and come home, I don't dwell in that joy or my achievement so much. I move on to the next page.

I feel I have changed a little with time and practice.

It's okay to dwell in your achievement.

It's okay to take it slow.

I have recently realised this and started making changes.

Otherwise, as you correctly said, I am a perpetually restless person. I cannot sit at one place for a long time.

Priyanka Chopra once said she would walk into rooms as a newbie and introduce herself when she transitioned into Hollywood. Do you relate to that with your experience in Hindi? How difficult is to re-construct the star image when you were already such a big name in Marathi?

When you are in new waters, you have to follow the rules of that water. You have to change your behavioural patterns according to that terrain.

Sometimes you feel what is happening to me, or what am I doing? It's quite human to feel so.

But I've never approached it that way.

When you venture into something new, you have to start from scratch.

It's perfectly okay to start from scratch because it keeps you grounded. It gives you a reality check.

It's a great learning to be working in a new industry. It only makes you stronger and makes you grow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Tamhankar/Instagram

As an actor, is it limiting to work in the industry that isn't recognised outside its borders? Why do you think Marathi movies and actors don't get popularity like other regional industries?

As an industry, I feel there should be a little bit of unity, which is not there.

I feel unity is the best policy and we need to work on that.

And of course, the budget. Even after so many years, people are asking will there be a recovery or not? This is the question that is asked to the producers, which is unfortunate.

Having said this, I know there are some film-makers who are breaking this path. Like, someone went to Berlin, someone got a Golden Bear. It's not that we are not making waves internationally. We definitely are, but the frequency is less.

It's a process. It's a journey. Nothing happens overnight.

If we give this journey its due time, we will also make waves one day.

I think that day is not too far.