What's Agastya Doing With Akshay's Niece?

Move over Khans, it's time for the younger generation to claim the spotlight.

Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia headline Sriram Raghavan's war epic, Ikkis, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Agastya is Raj Kapoor's great grandson and Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson why Simar is Akshay Kumar's niece (she's his sister Alka Bhatia's daughter).

Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive together for the Maddock Films' 20th aniversary party.

Sara is a Maddock regular, having worked in films like Love Aaj Kal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Murder Mubarak and Sky Force.

Did you know that Dinesh Vijan was once Saif Ali Khan's business partner with their production house, Illuminati Films? They produced films like Race 2 and Agent Vinod.

Empuraan 2 Actor-Director Prithviraj Sukumaran with wife Supriya.

Vicky Kaushal has given the year's biggest hit so far, Chhaava. It is among Maddock's biggest hits too.

Before that, Vicky starred in the more contemporary Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Rajkummar Rao has done quite a few Maddock films like the blockbuster Stree movies, Raabta, Made In China, Roohi and Hum Do Hamare Do. He will be seen next in Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Abhishek Bachchan starred in Dasvi.

Varun Dhawan reserves his most intensive avatar for Maddock, as seen in films like Badlapur and Bhediya.

Sidharth Malhotra gets ready to make his debut in Maddock's Param Sundari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun Sharma provided the laughs in the horror film, Roohi.

Arjun Kapoor starred in Maddock's second production, Finding Fanny.

Occasionally, Maddock takes a break from its horror and comedy universe to make a shockingly gory film like Sector 36, of which Vikrant Massey was a part.

The funnymen of the Stree franchise, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

A R Rahman scored the music for Chhaava and Mimi.

Badlapur Director Sriram Raghavan has so much to say through his t-shirts.

Laxman Utekar has directed four hits for Maddock: Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Chhaava.

The hosts of the evening, Dinesh Vijan and wife Pramita Tanwar.

