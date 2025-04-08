Aahana Goes On A Jungle Safari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra gives us a tour of the Ranthambore national park through her pictures on social media.

She didn't see any tigers, so Aahana turned Rajasthan into her personal catwalk.

'Had a wonderful time with the fam in Ranthambore! Thank you @zanaluxuryresorts for being such lovely hosts! But spotting a tiger at the @ranthambhorepark is still pending! Here's hoping I return soonest for another paw some time!' Aahana posts.

A pool selfie.

Sending love to her fans.

Aahana was accompanied by her sister Shivani.

Looking wow on her evening walk.

More selfies by the pool.

Heading out for the jungle safari.

Adding a splash of colour to the national park.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com