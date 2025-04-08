HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Aahana Goes On A Jungle Safari

April 08, 2025 10:50 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra gives us a tour of the Ranthambore national park through her pictures on social media.

She didn't see any tigers, so Aahana turned Rajasthan into her personal catwalk.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Had a wonderful time with the fam in Ranthambore! Thank you @zanaluxuryresorts for being such lovely hosts! But spotting a tiger at the @ranthambhorepark is still pending! Here's hoping I return soonest for another paw some time!' Aahana posts.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

A pool selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Sending love to her fans.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana was accompanied by her sister Shivani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Looking wow on her evening walk.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

More selfies by the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Heading out for the jungle safari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Adding a splash of colour to the national park.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

