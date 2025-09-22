Wear The 9 Colours of Navratri In Your Makeup

Not only your outfits but incorporate the nine colours of Navratri in your makeup too!

Namrata Thakker shows you how to wear it right.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

A shimmery white highlighter around the inner corner of your eyes will instantly brighten and open up your eyes just like Janhvi Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On Day 2, keep your outfit simple and let your statement red lip colour do all the talking.

Add red roses to your hairdo for that extra zing and you can thank Alia Bhatt later for this amazing look!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

On Day 3, go the Shraddha Kapoor way and opt for a striking blue eyeliner to elevate your otherwise understated makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

It's hard to pull off a colour like yellow in makeup but Sonam Kapoor shows us how to do it elegantly without going overboard.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Take a cue from Katrina Kaif on how to master the art of winged out eyeshadow. And, of course, go green!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

If you like to experiment, try a grey lip colour this Navratri and you will definitely make an impression like Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan's got her dewy makeup game on point but it's how she adds a pop of orange to her look that's got our attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani's peacock green smoky eye makeup with a bit of shimmer looks chic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

A pink bindi is all you need to make you look gorgeous in your desi avatar this Navratri like Amruta Khanvilkar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff