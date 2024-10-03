Dance To These Songs This Navratri

Nine days of song and smiles, dance and dressing up, colours and celebrations.

Sukanya Verma curates a Navratri special playlist just for you to give those festivities a touch of Bollywood style dazzle.

Repeat, shuffle, play.

O Sheronwali from Suhaag

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's tuneful appeals to Maa Sheronwali in Suhaag's elaborate temple dance sequence is a classic in our Bollywood imbued Navratri nostalgia.

Sapne Saajan Ke from Sapne Saajan Ke

Music: Nadeem-Shravan

Lyrics: Sameer

Karisma Kapoor and Rahul Roy play poor people posing as rich people but fall in true love over a series of romantic Nadeem-Shravan duets, including the beloved dandiya ditty Sapne Saajan Ke.

Dholi Taaro from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Music: Ismail Darbar

Lyrics: Mehboob

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love for colour, culture and celebration find a vibrant expression in Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's spectacularly choreographed revelry to the beats of Dholi Taaro.

Udi Udi Jaaye from Raees

Music: Ram Sampath

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Shah Rukh Khan's crime drama takes a break from its cat and mouse game to engage in fun and flirtations around a radiant Mahira Khan in the Udi Udi Jaaye's folksy fervour.

Shubharambh from Kai Po Che!

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire

A song that has the power of awe as well as exhilaration, add to that Amit Trivedi's auspicious touch and even the left-est of feet will not be able to resist breaking into an impromptu jig.

NagadeSang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Raas Leela-Ram Leela

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Lyrics: Siddharth-Garima

Deepika Padukone's feverish moves and Bhansali's thumping traditional beats capture Navratri's zing to an infectious degree.

Chogada from Loveyatri

Music: Lijo George-DJ Chetas

Lyrics: Darshan Raval, Shabbir Ahmed

Turning Navratri anthems into Bollywood earworms comes easily to this composer duo.

Kamariya from Mitron

Music: Lijo George-DJ Chetas

Lyrics: Kumaar

Ditto for the similar-themed Kamariya and its play-it-on-repeat magnetism.

Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Lyrics: Kumaar, Bhojak Ashok 'Anjam'

Alia Bhatt's impressive aura holds its own from start to finish in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

And watching the actor let loose to Dholida's charismatic garba is all kinds of wow.

Raat Baaki Hai from Satyaprem Ki Katha

Music: Meet Bros

Lyrics: Kumaar

Dandiya night forms the backdrop of Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's meet-cute in Satyaprem Ki Katha. providing the duo ample opportunity to show off their razzle dazzle against Meet Bros upbeat tempo.

Chand Aaya Hai from Dil Hi Dil Mein

Music: A R Rahman

Lyrics: Mehboob

Alright, so it's a Hindi dubbed version of the Navratri special track from Rahman's Tamil soundtrack for Kadhalar Dhinam, but Sonali Bendre's glow and the song's flow is much too irresistible to bother about technicality.