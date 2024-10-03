Dance To These Songs This Navratri

Nine days of song and smiles, dance and dressing up, colours and celebrations.
Sukanya Verma curates a Navratri special playlist just for you to give those festivities a touch of Bollywood style dazzle.
Repeat, shuffle, play.
O Sheronwali from Suhaag
Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's tuneful appeals to Maa Sheronwali in Suhaag's elaborate temple dance sequence is a classic in our Bollywood imbued Navratri nostalgia.
Sapne Saajan Ke from Sapne Saajan Ke
Music: Nadeem-Shravan
Lyrics: Sameer
Karisma Kapoor and Rahul Roy play poor people posing as rich people but fall in true love over a series of romantic Nadeem-Shravan duets, including the beloved dandiya ditty Sapne Saajan Ke.
Dholi Taaro from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Music: Ismail Darbar
Lyrics: Mehboob
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's love for colour, culture and celebration find a vibrant expression in Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's spectacularly choreographed revelry to the beats of Dholi Taaro.
Udi Udi Jaaye from Raees
Music: Ram Sampath
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Shah Rukh Khan's crime drama takes a break from its cat and mouse game to engage in fun and flirtations around a radiant Mahira Khan in the Udi Udi Jaaye's folksy fervour.
Shubharambh from Kai Po Che!
Music: Amit Trivedi
Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire
A song that has the power of awe as well as exhilaration, add to that Amit Trivedi's auspicious touch and even the left-est of feet will not be able to resist breaking into an impromptu jig.
NagadeSang Dhol from Goliyon Ki Raas Leela-Ram Leela
Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Lyrics: Siddharth-Garima
Deepika Padukone's feverish moves and Bhansali's thumping traditional beats capture Navratri's zing to an infectious degree.
Chogada from Loveyatri
Music: Lijo George-DJ Chetas
Lyrics: Darshan Raval, Shabbir Ahmed
Turning Navratri anthems into Bollywood earworms comes easily to this composer duo.
Kamariya from Mitron
Music: Lijo George-DJ Chetas
Lyrics: Kumaar
Ditto for the similar-themed Kamariya and its play-it-on-repeat magnetism.
Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Music: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Lyrics: Kumaar, Bhojak Ashok 'Anjam'
Alia Bhatt's impressive aura holds its own from start to finish in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
And watching the actor let loose to Dholida's charismatic garba is all kinds of wow.
Raat Baaki Hai from Satyaprem Ki Katha
Music: Meet Bros
Lyrics: Kumaar
Dandiya night forms the backdrop of Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's meet-cute in Satyaprem Ki Katha. providing the duo ample opportunity to show off their razzle dazzle against Meet Bros upbeat tempo.
Chand Aaya Hai from Dil Hi Dil Mein
Music: A R Rahman
Lyrics: Mehboob
Alright, so it's a Hindi dubbed version of the Navratri special track from Rahman's Tamil soundtrack for Kadhalar Dhinam, but Sonali Bendre's glow and the song's flow is much too irresistible to bother about technicality.