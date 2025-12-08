'Your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter & shayaris.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra passed into the ages days before his 90th birthday.

On his 90th death anniversary his daughter Esha Deol, elder son Sunny Deol and nephew Abhay Deol remember the late movie legend.

Esha Deol:

'To my darling Papa

'Our pact, the strongest bond. "us" through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond ….. We are always together papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one.

'For now I have very tenderly, carefully & preciously tucked you in my heart … deep deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.

'The magical precious memories….. life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other.

'I so painfully miss you papa … your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages & your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter & shayaris. Your motto "always be humble, be happy, healthy & strong".

'I promise to continue your legacy with pride & respect.

'And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do.

'I love you papa

'Your darling daughter,

'Your Esha, your Bittu'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol shares a throwback video with Dharmendra. In that clip, Sunny is heard asking, 'Papa, are you enjoying?' Dharmendra smiles and replies, 'I am really enjoying my son.' Sunny responds, 'It's beautiful.'

Sunny writes, 'आज मेरे पापा का जन्मदिन है। पापा हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं, मेरे अंदर हैं लव यू पापा। मिस यू।'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

Nephew Abhay Deol recalls, 'Must've been 1985 or '86. I had just been scolded so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, "look at the light", and had the photographer click this pic.

'I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff