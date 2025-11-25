Dharmendra's Life in Pictures

Dharmendra passed into the ages on November 24 at the age of 89.
As the nation bid farewell to one of its most beloved actors, we take a look at Dharmendra's remarkable life through pictures.
Dharmendra has always been the 'hero every boy wanted to be'.
Dharmendra with his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol.
Dharmendra wed Prakash Kaur when he was just 19, and they had four children. Here, they are with their youngest child, Bobby.
Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 at her brother's house.
His father Kewal Kishan Singh Deol was very fond of Hema and her family, and she says of him: 'He would drop by and meet my father or brother for chai. Instead of shaking hands he would arm-wrestle them, and after defeating them he would jokingly say, 'Tum log ghee-makkhan-lassi khao, idli aur sambhar se taqat nahi aati (Have butter, lassi, ghee. Idli and sambhar won't make you strong).'
The couple had two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.
'He might be a He-Man to the world, but for me he is a wonderful, warm person,' Esha says of her father.
Dharmendra has a fun moment with Ramanand Sagar, with whom he made movies like Aankhen and Charas.
An important moment in Dharmendra's life: The mahurat of Sunny Deol's debut film, Betaab.
Seen here are Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Betaab Director Rahul Rawail, Amrita Singh, Sunny, Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra, Javed Akhtar.
With Raaj Kumar.
'I miss my people. I miss my colleagues. Sometimes when I go to the studios, I think of them. Mehmood, Johnny Walker... they are gone and I miss them,' Dharmendra had said.
Dharmendra with Cinematographer Dwarka Divecha on the sets of their iconic film, Sholay.
Two legends in one frame: Dharmendra with Dilip Kumar.
There was a time when Dharmendra had intruded inside Dilipsaab's home. Click here to read what happened next.
Throwback to when Dharmendra took Ashok Kumar's autograph on a Rs 100 note.
Dharmendra and Jaya Prada: They worked in as many 16 films between 1983 to 1999.
Dharmendra with his Guddi co-star Jaya Bachchan on the sets of their last film together, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.
They had a fond equation, as Dharmendra had once said, 'For me, she is still Guddi, with that same lovely smile. The years have flown by, but she hasn't changed, not one bit. Of course, when I tell her this, Jaya protests, saying, 'Main ab Guddi nahin rahi', but as I tell her, 'Mere liye to tum hamesha Guddi rahogi.' She's family and will always remain a little baby for us.'
Dharmendra starred in the 1973 film, Kahani Kismat Ki.
Dharmendra with Raj Kapoor.
Dharmendra with Kamini Kaushal, who passed away earlier this month.
Spending some quality time at his farmhouse.
Relaxing with his pet.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff