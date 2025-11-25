Dharmendra's Life in Pictures

Dharmendra passed into the ages on November 24 at the age of 89.

As the nation bid farewell to one of its most beloved actors, we take a look at Dharmendra's remarkable life through pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra has always been the 'hero every boy wanted to be'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra with his sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/ X

Dharmendra wed Prakash Kaur when he was just 19, and they had four children. Here, they are with their youngest child, Bobby.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 at her brother's house.

His father Kewal Kishan Singh Deol was very fond of Hema and her family, and she says of him: 'He would drop by and meet my father or brother for chai. Instead of shaking hands he would arm-wrestle them, and after defeating them he would jokingly say, 'Tum log ghee-makkhan-lassi khao, idli aur sambhar se taqat nahi aati (Have butter, lassi, ghee. Idli and sambhar won't make you strong).'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

The couple had two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

'He might be a He-Man to the world, but for me he is a wonderful, warm person,' Esha says of her father.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra has a fun moment with Ramanand Sagar, with whom he made movies like Aankhen and Charas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

An important moment in Dharmendra's life: The mahurat of Sunny Deol's debut film, Betaab.

Seen here are Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Betaab Director Rahul Rawail, Amrita Singh, Sunny, Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra, Javed Akhtar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

With Raaj Kumar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

'I miss my people. I miss my colleagues. Sometimes when I go to the studios, I think of them. Mehmood, Johnny Walker... they are gone and I miss them,' Dharmendra had said.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra with Cinematographer Dwarka Divecha on the sets of their iconic film, Sholay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Two legends in one frame: Dharmendra with Dilip Kumar.

There was a time when Dharmendra had intruded inside Dilipsaab's home. Click here to read what happened next.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Throwback to when Dharmendra took Ashok Kumar's autograph on a Rs 100 note.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra and Jaya Prada: They worked in as many 16 films between 1983 to 1999.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra with his Guddi co-star Jaya Bachchan on the sets of their last film together, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

They had a fond equation, as Dharmendra had once said, 'For me, she is still Guddi, with that same lovely smile. The years have flown by, but she hasn't changed, not one bit. Of course, when I tell her this, Jaya protests, saying, 'Main ab Guddi nahin rahi', but as I tell her, 'Mere liye to tum hamesha Guddi rahogi.' She's family and will always remain a little baby for us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra starred in the 1973 film, Kahani Kismat Ki.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra with Raj Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Dharmendra with Kamini Kaushal, who passed away earlier this month.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Spending some quality time at his farmhouse.

Relaxing with his pet.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff