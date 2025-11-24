HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dharmendra Passes Away

November 24, 2025 14:21 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

After being unwell for several days, Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24.

He would have turned 90 on December 8.

The movie legend had been treated at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital and later taken home on November 12.

Karan Johar confirmed the sad loss with a post: 'It is an end of an ERA... a massive mega star... the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema... incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence... he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema... defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history... but mostly he was the best human being... he was so loved by everyone in our industry. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone... his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe.

'Today there is a gaping hole in our industry ... a space that can never be filled by anyone... there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI... we love you kind Sir. We will miss you so much. The heavens are blessed today. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you... And my heart says with respect, reverence and love... Abhi Na jao chodke. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi... OM SHANTI.'

 

An ambulance, reportedly carrying Dharmendra's mortal remains was seen entering the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Hema Malini and Esha Deol were also spotted there. Amitabh Bachchan was also seen arriving.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddock Films/Instagram

Ironically, Dharmendra's look from his last film, Ikkis, was released today.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

