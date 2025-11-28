Hemaji's Beautiful Memories With Dharamji

After Hema Malini posted her touching tribute to her husband Dharmendra, she followed it with more pictures of their beautiful life together.
'Some lovely family moments... simply treasured photos. I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these,' Hemaji captions the new set of pictures.
Hema and Dharmendra first acted in 1970's Sharafat, and wed a decade later. They acted in 45 films together.
'I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me,' Hema once said about the love of her life.
A cute moment from their lives.
According to Hema's biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, Esha Deol was the first member of her family to meet Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur.
It happened in 2015, when Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol (Abhay Deol's father) was unwell, and Esha, who was close to him, wanted to meet him.
It was Sunny Deol who facilitated the meeting.
Esha met Prakash Kaur and sought her blessings by touching her feet.
Dharmendra's youngest daughter, Ahaana Deol.
Hema has a close bond with Sunny Deol, and speaks about it here.
