Hemaji's Beautiful Memories With Dharamji

Hemaji's Beautiful Memories With Dharamji

November 28, 2025 10:09 IST

After Hema Malini posted her touching tribute to her husband Dharmendra, she followed it with more pictures of their beautiful life together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

'Some lovely family moments... simply treasured photos. I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these,' Hemaji captions the new set of pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema and Dharmendra first acted in 1970's Sharafat, and wed a decade later. They acted in 45 films together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

'I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me,' Hema once said about the love of her life.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

A cute moment from their lives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

According to Hema's biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, Esha Deol was the first member of her family to meet Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur.

It happened in 2015, when Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol (Abhay Deol's father) was unwell, and Esha, who was close to him, wanted to meet him.

It was Sunny Deol who facilitated the meeting.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Esha met Prakash Kaur and sought her blessings by touching her feet.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Dharmendra's youngest daughter, Ahaana Deol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema has a close bond with Sunny Deol, and speaks about it here.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

