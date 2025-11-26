RARE Pictures Of Dharmendra

Like Naseeruddin Shah said in his tribute to ANI, 'a Dharmendra-sized hole is impossible to fill.'

And it truly is, thanks to the actor's rich contribution to cinema through his 65-year career.

We poured through Rediff's archival pictures and stumbled upon many rare and unseen ones of the star.

Dharmendra gets clicked in his 1975 film, Ek Mahal Sapno Ka, directed by Devendra Goel.

Dharmendra was often called the He-Man of Bollywood, and it's easy to see why.

1971's Naya Zamana was one of Dharmendra's earliest films with Hema Malini (Asit Sen's Sharafat in 1970 was their first).

'Naya Zamana was a reformist drama, directed by Pramod Chakravarthy, who brought us together in many hits like Jugnu, Dream Girl and Azaad,' Hema had once said, as she listed her favourite films with Dharamji.

Yet another picture from Naya Zamana.

Dharmendra has given us so many movies to remember him by. Click to see his Top 10 list.

In her tribute to Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman had written, 'Dharamji was always amongst my favourite co-stars, and I am blessed to have worked alongside him in a number of movies. For an introverted personality such as myself, his down to earth demeanour and natural kindness were a warm comfort on set.

'At times when the pressure, glitz and glam felt horribly garish, there he was with no pretences or guile. A sweet reminder that life is about the real things not the fluff.'

Also seen here are Helen and Premnath.

Dharmendra in one of his evergreen films, Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Dharmendra had once said of Hema Malini, 'Hema is the most beautiful woman I know'.

They got married in 1980.

Dharmendra and Mumtaz starred in the 1973 film, Loafer, which had the evergreen song Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai.

Leena Chandavarkar starred with Dharmendra in the 1971 film, Rakhwala.

Like Asha Parekh says, Dharmendra was a hit with every heroine.

Dharmendra gets filmed in a pivotal scene in 1973's Jugnu.

Dharmendra dances with Sonu Walia during a US tour.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff