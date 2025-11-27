HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Movies » 'My 'Go To' Person In All Times Of Need'

'My 'Go To' Person In All Times Of Need'

REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
November 27, 2025 12:05 IST

'He was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini penned a touching note to her husband, the late Dharmendra, along with beautiful pictures of them together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

'Dharamji,' she addressed him with a red heart.

'He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need -- in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

'He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

'As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

'My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
