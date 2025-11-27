'He was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

Hema Malini penned a touching note to her husband, the late Dharmendra, along with beautiful pictures of them together.

'Dharamji,' she addressed him with a red heart.

'He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need -- in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad.'

'He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.'

'As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.'

'My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff