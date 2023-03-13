Watch The Naatu Naatu Dance At The Oscars

Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava received a standing ovation at Oscars.

The singers' live performance at the 95th Academy Awards was a goose-bump moment with American dancers doing justice to the track.

American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb grooved on the track too.

Deepika Padukone introduced the song to the audience and called it a 'banger'.

'An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation,' Deepika announced.

'It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!

'It's earned millions of views on YouTube and Tik Tok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't, you're about to.'

The song is nominated in the Original Song category alongside This Is A Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony.

The song's music is composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category.

Five days later, RRR bagged two awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards: for Best Song and Best Foreign Language Film.

Naatu Naatu was filmed at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.