Oscars 2023: Rihanna Rules The Red Carpet

Hollywood dazzled on the red carpet, as they attended the 95th Annual Academy Awards in California.
Rihanna gives maternity fashion a new twist, as she wears a black leather Alaia gown on the red carpet.
She will perform the Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Last year's Oscar winner Ariana DeBose makes a splash this year in a white Atelier Versace gown with silver embellishments.
No, Cate Blanchett is not getting the Oscar blues.
Lady Gaga is expected to perform her Oscar-nominated song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick at the awards ceremony.
The song has been nominated alongside RRR's Naatu Naatu.
Salma Hayek's Plus One for the night is her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. Both ladies looked gorgeous as they twinned in shades of red.
Colin Farrell has a special date as well.
Farrell's son Henry Tadeusz hopes to see daddy win in the Best Actor category for his film, The Banshees of Inisherin.
Farrell's co-star in the film Brendan Gleeson has been nominated as well, in the Supporting Actor category, and he brings his wife Mary Gleeson along.
All eyes will be on Michelle Yeoh, as she's a favourite to win the Best Actress award for her film, Everything Everywhere All At Once.