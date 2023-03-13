News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Oscars 2023: Rihanna Rules The Red Carpet

Oscars 2023: Rihanna Rules The Red Carpet

By Rediff Movies
March 13, 2023 07:02 IST
Hollywood dazzled on the red carpet, as they attended the 95th Annual Academy Awards in California.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna gives maternity fashion a new twist, as she wears a black leather Alaia gown on the red carpet.

She will perform the Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

 

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Last year's Oscar winner Ariana DeBose makes a splash this year in a white Atelier Versace gown with silver embellishments.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

No, Cate Blanchett is not getting the Oscar blues.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga is expected to perform her Oscar-nominated song Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick at the awards ceremony. 

The song has been nominated alongside RRR's Naatu Naatu.

 

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Salma Hayek's Plus One for the night is her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. Both ladies looked gorgeous as they twinned in shades of red.

 

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Colin Farrell has a special date as well.

Farrell's son Henry Tadeusz hopes to see daddy win in the Best Actor category for his film, The Banshees of Inisherin.

Farrell's co-star in the film Brendan Gleeson has been nominated as well, in the Supporting Actor category, and he brings his wife Mary Gleeson along.

 

Photograph: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Michelle Yeoh, as she's a favourite to win the Best Actress award for her film, Everything Everywhere All At Once.

 

Rediff Movies
