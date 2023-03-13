Team RRR Walks The Oscar Red Carpet

Photograph: Kind courtesy RRR Movies/Twitter

Team RRR has reached the Dolby Theatre in California to attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

Director SS Rajamouli, actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and singer MM Keeravaani look confident enough to win the Best Song award for Naatu Naatu.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ram Charan and Jr NTR twinned in black bandhgala velvet outfits.

Rajamouli opted for a kurta that he paired with a dhoti.

Jr NTR's black velvet custom-made bandhgala with gold metallic embroidery has been designed by Gaurav Gupta.

The delicate gold embroidery drew parallels to the national animal of India -- the tiger -- and is also an ode to the iconic interval scene from RRR.

He accessorised it with Brue & Bareskin leather shoes and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Photograph: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ram Charan brought his wife Upasana Kamineni too.

He said he was having a fanboy moment on the carpet, and that he was nervous as well: 'She (Upasana) is six months pregnant; I think the baby is already bringing us so much luck... from the Golden Globes to standing here!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy RRR Movies/Twitter

MM Keeravaani arrives with his wife Srivalli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RRR Movies/Twitter

Naatu Naatu will be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

IMAGE: Lyricist Chandrabose, left. Photograph: Kind courtesy RRR Movies/Twitter

Naatu Naatu shares its category with the likes of Lady Gaga (Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick) and Rihanna (Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).