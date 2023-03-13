Oscars 2023: Deepika Looks Stunning

Deepika Padukone made a gorgeous debut at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

She opted for an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown, and tied her hair in a bun. She accessorized her look with a yellow pearl necklace.





Deepika is among the presenters at the Oscars this year.



The list also includes Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana, Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove.

What do you think of Deepika's wow look?