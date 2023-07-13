Why We LOVE Tamannaah!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/ Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll and we just can't look away.

It all started with her sexy turn in the Netflix anthology, Lust Stories 2, where she paired up with her rumoured offscreen boyfriend Vijay Varma.

IMAGE: Tamannaah with Vijay Varma on the sets of Lust Stories 2. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/ Instagram

What made their chemistry even better were the stories that they fell in love during the filming of this Sujoy Ghosh story.

There was a lot of she said and he said, and it was this love story that won everyone's hearts.

IMAGE: Tamannaah with her Jee Karda cast.

The two of them were so good in Lust Stories 2 that it made us take a closer look at Tamannaah's just-released Web series Jee Karda, which had seemed like an odd Friends remake.

IMAGE: Tamannaah and Rajinikanth in the Kaavalaa song.

Tamannaah really upped the ante when she danced to Kaavalaa, the whistle-worthy song in Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Jailor.

Much as we loved Thalaivaa doing what we can never tire of, it was Tamannaah we just couldn't keep our eyes from.

IMAGE: Tamannaah with John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

She's got our attention now, and she knows it.

And it looks like she's in the mood for some hardcore action.

Tamannaah has now signed up for Nikkhil Advani's next directorial called Vedaa, costarring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film will feature high-octane sequences and gripping action.

Bring it on, Tamannaah!